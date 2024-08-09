Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, reports. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of Arcadium Lithium stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Arcadium Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

