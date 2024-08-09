Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.05% from the stock’s current price.

ACLX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $92,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $220,296.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $556,772.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $92,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,283. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter worth $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

