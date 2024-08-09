Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 3.1%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 1,850,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,235,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

