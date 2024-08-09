Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading 10.9% Higher

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). 155,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 499,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).

Argentex Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.97. The company has a market cap of £38.70 million, a PE ratio of 436.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In other Argentex Group news, insider Henry Beckwith acquired 5,347,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,406,479.40 ($3,075,373.04). Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

Featured Articles

