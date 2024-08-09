Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.59.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

