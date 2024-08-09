Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,066 shares of company stock valued at $61,786,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $334.44 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.