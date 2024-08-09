Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 208,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 383,939 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Get Arko alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Arko Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $744.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arko by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Arko by 27.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.