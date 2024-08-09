ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa America

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC lowered ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

ARM stock opened at $118.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion and a PE ratio of 129.27. ARM has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ARM will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 393.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $2,620,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

