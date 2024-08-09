ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 1.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.38 and last traded at $111.34. 5,495,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 12,864,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC lowered ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

ARM Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 billion and a PE ratio of 129.27.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ARM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after buying an additional 1,465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,437,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

