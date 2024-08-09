ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 3.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $878.39 and last traded at $875.11. 491,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,230,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $843.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $987.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $951.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after purchasing an additional 170,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

