Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $170.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 12 month low of $136.15 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average is $173.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

