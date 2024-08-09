Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on PHX Energy Services Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.25 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 45.23%.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHX

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE PHX opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.22.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PHX Energy Services news, Director Garrett Wright bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,573.06. In other PHX Energy Services news, Director Garrett Wright bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.07 per share, with a total value of C$33,573.06. Also, Director Karen David-Green bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,756.31. Insiders have bought 325,250 shares of company stock worth $2,843,153 over the last ninety days. 11.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.