ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Senior Officer James Landon Sells 1,300 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$43.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.71. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on ATCO from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.58.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

