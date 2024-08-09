Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Director Purchases $260,370.00 in Stock

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of ATMU opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 484,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 155,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 60,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,764,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

