AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 1.2%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.42. 6,694,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 36,728,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

