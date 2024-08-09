Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells $96,902.19 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $96,902.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 576,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 77,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

