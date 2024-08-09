Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 on October 1st

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $262.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average of $246.42. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $269.49. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

