Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of AVDL opened at $15.74 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

