Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.
Avient Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.
Avient Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Avient
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.