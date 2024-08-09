Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

