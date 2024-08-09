AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) PT Raised to $20.00 at JMP Securities

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXGN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $467.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 2,014.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,823 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 790,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 177.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 765,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 489,397 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 26.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

