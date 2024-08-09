Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $387.00 at Barclays

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $381.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXON. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $368.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.18 and its 200-day moving average is $295.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $371.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after buying an additional 35,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

