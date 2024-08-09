Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Azul in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.00. Azul has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Azul by 35.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Azul by 19.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

