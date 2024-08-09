B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sezzle in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Stock Up 35.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $106.50 on Friday. Sezzle has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $107.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $602.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $129,231.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $129,231.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,533,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $7,056,371. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle during the first quarter worth about $13,369,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.