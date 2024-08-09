B. Riley Comments on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 414,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

