Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

BCSF opened at $15.54 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCSF

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.