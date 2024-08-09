Bank of America Increases Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $60.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

RDDT opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14. Reddit has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $1,180,803.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

