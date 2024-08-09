Barclays Cuts 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target to $2.00

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGHT

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $1.91 on Friday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 473.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,230 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 27.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 571,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 188.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,546,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.