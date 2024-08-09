Barclays Increases Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Kennametal Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE KMT opened at $24.85 on Friday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

