Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 71.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Barclays by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2684 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

