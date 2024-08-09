Barclays Trims DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price to $38.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCN. UBS Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 571.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

