Barry Port Sells 3,000 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after buying an additional 221,838 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

