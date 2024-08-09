Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEAM. Barclays cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.87. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.