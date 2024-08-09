Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Lowered to $31.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BEAM. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

BEAM opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.87. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

