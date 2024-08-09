Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,943,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $24,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $15,411,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

