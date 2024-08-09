Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,055 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Belden were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 20.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Belden by 1,724.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Belden by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Stock Up 3.5 %

Belden stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.70. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

