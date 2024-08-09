Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

OC opened at $155.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.24. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 74.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,251,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

