B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $684.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,615.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

