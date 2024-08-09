Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 139.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCYC. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $982.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,076,000 after buying an additional 3,152,433 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,613 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 124,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

