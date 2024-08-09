Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCYC. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $982.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

