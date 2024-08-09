Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCYC. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $982.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 161,911 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

