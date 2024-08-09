Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Bioventus updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.420 EPS.

Bioventus Stock Up 1.9 %

BVS stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $601.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.84. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Bioventus

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.