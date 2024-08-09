Bird Construction Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.90.

Bird Construction Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.82 and a 52-week high of C$27.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.71.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 25.39%.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

