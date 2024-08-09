Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (BDTX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 230.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BDTX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10,334.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

