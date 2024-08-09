BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after buying an additional 642,772 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.