Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Henry N. Nassau Buys 10,000 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 360.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,061,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 159,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

