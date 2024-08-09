Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a payout ratio of 92.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $32.67.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

