Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,144,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,723,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $83,792.04.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.