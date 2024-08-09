Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $15.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,796,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

