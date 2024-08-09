Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

