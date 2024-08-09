Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.21 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.2148 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Bosideng International Price Performance
Shares of BSDGY opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. Bosideng International has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $32.25.
Bosideng International Company Profile
